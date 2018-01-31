Treasured Rembrandt’s prints on exhibit at Allen Memorial Art Museum

Sixty prints by Rembrandt will be on display from Feb. 6 to May 13 at the Allen Memorial Art Museum in Oberlin.

“Lines of Inquiry: Learning from Rembrandt’s Etchings” features prints from Oberlin College and Cornell and etchings on loan from Harvard, Princeton, Syracuse, Vassar, Yale, the University of Kansas, the Morgan Library & Museum, and private collections.

Rembrandt’s etchings have long been treasured for their technical innovation and perceptive portrayal of the human psyche. The 17th century Dutch master created portraits, genre scenes, landscapes, nudes, and religious narratives.

This exhibition examines the artist’s enduring status as a printmaker who continually experimented with processes and materials.

It explores how the technical study of these etchings and the papers on which they were printed reveal Rembrandt to be a savvy businessman. Research on the watermarks found in the papers can provide clues about the timelines of his print production and distribution.

The Allen Memorial Art Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. It is closed on Mondays and major holidays.

PUBLIC PROGRAMS

• Tours will be led by Andaleeb Badiee Banta, the Allen’s curator of “Lines of Inquiry,” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25 and noon on Friday, April 13.

• Banta will lead an exhibition tour at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, March 16 for “AMAM in the AM.” This is part of an ongoing series of talks offered on the third Friday of each month through May.

• A lecture titled “Rembrandt: The Last Renaissance Artist” will be presented at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 5 as part of the Allen’s First Thursday Evening Hours. Catherine Scallen, Andrew W. Mellon Associate Professor in the Humanities and associate professor of art history at Case Western Reserve University, will speak. Rembrandt was a printmaker and painter of the 17th century, but his choice of subjects and thematic presentation allied him more with earlier Renaissance art. This free lecture examines this retrospective side of Rembrandt’s art and offers possible motivations, centering on his personal ambition as an artist. After Scallen’s talk, there will be a reception and galleries will remain open until 7:30 p.m.

This print is a self-portrait by Rembrandt, the famous 17th century Dutch artist whose works have captivated the public for centuries.