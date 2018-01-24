$224K helps sober living home in Oberlin

More than $224,000 in state funding will help renovate a drug addiction recovery home in Oberlin.

State officials have approved money from Ohio’s budget for updates to Margeau’s House, which provides structured sober living for adult women in recovery from substance abuse disorders.

The facility is part of The Road to Hope House, a nonprofit in Lorain County that had sought support through a capital project grant.

A portion of the money goes toward the purchase of a 3,561-square-foot farmhouse on Rt. 58 that the organization had been leasing for two years. Wedged between cornfields, Margeau’s House provides structured sober living for adult women in recovery from a substance abuse disorder.

Long-term housing plays a crucial role in recovery by creating an environment of stability, executive director Jeff Kamms said. The remainder of the funding will upgrade the 100-year-old house so that it blends in with a nearby subdivision.

“Our motto is to be the best house on the block,” said Kamms. “(The renovations) will help us bring it up to a quality living environment and give the women we serve the idea that this is what they can look forward to. We want to guide them in the direction of having a new life and it brings forth that idea that this the new life.”

Upgrades include new windows, a deck, siding, a heating and cooling system, and repairs for leaky pipes.

The recovery residence will be supervised by The Road to Hope House women’s director of housing and will include two resident house managers and five peer support specialists.

The treatment center maintains three homes: 9th St. Residence, 319 Ninth St. in Elyria, for seven men; Margeau’s House, 14462 State Rt. 58, for 18 women; and Main Campus at Irondale St., 162 Irondale Ave. in Elyria, for 28 men.

Laurie Hamame can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @HamameNews on Twitter.

State funding will help renovate Margeau’s House, a substance abuse recovery home, making it a cozier place for women seeking treatment. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/01/web1_IMG_7656b.jpg State funding will help renovate Margeau’s House, a substance abuse recovery home, making it a cozier place for women seeking treatment. Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune