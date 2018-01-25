Oberlin school survey period extended through Feb. 2

More than 300 people have responded to an anonymous survey written by Oberlin City Schools administrators, staff, and community members.

Found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/OberlinCity, the questionnaire asks for attitudes on the district’s quality of education and where there is room for improvement.

Some questions are open-ended, with room to write in your thoughts or concerns not specifically raised by the survey.

The original window to respond closed Jan. 15, but school board members felt they needed more input. Now the online survey period has been extended through Feb. 2.

Results will be discussed at a strategic planning meeting from 5-8 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Oberlin High School. The meeting is open to the public.