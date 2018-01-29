POLICE REPORTS

• Jan. 20 at 9:45 p.m.: Taylor Wynn Jr. was charged with driving under suspension. A K-9 alerted twice to his vehicle during the traffic stop. An officer also removed his sidearm from his holster when a man in a truck became upset that the traffic stop was happening in his driveway, according to a report.

• Jan. 22 at 3:54 p.m.: Jesus Sanchez, 29, of Huron, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, BAC over .17 percent, and open container in a motor vehicle.

• Jan. 22 at 8:32 p.m.: Robert Nelson, 33, of Elyria, was arrested on a warrant through the Strongsville police department for failure to appear in court on an original charge of shoplifting.

• Jan. 23 at 11:40 p.m.: A baggie of suspected marijuana was turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

• Jan. 23 at 10:54 p.m.: Andrew Dillon, 48, of Birmingham, was arrested on a warrant through the Oberlin police department for failure to appear in court.

• Jan. 25 at 8:45 p.m.: Henry Hill Jr., 44, of Wellington, was charged with driving under suspension. Sherry Brenner, 43, of Wellington, was charged with furnishing false information, obstructing official business, and possession of a dangerous drug. Due to a prior conviction, the latter was elevated to a fifth-degree felony.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.