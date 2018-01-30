Printmakers go about ‘Interpreting Nature’

“Interpreting Nature: Recent Prints by Lisa Schonberg and Paula Zinsmeister” is on exhibit through March 26 at the Kendal Gallery.

Lisa Schonberg explores image-making by combining various printmaking processes, such as relief, intaglio, monoprinting, and screenprinting to create one-of-a-kind prints or variable editions. Her works evoke a respect for nature and include such phenomena as water currents, earth formations, abstract and tangled foliage, along with other natural patterned and textured ephemera.

“As an artist, I use life experience and phenomena in our natural world as sources of inspiration,” Schonberg said. “For me, making art is about celebrating nature and contemplating our connections to it, while hopefully communicating a sense of awe, mystery, and peacefulness.”

An adjunct professor of printmaking at Baldwin Wallace University and Notre Dame College, she is a resident artist at Zygote Press, a nonprofit gallery and print studio in Cleveland. She was the 2013 recipient of Zygote Press’s Dresden, Germany/Ohio Arts Council artist.

Her work is in the collections of the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, the Ohio Arts Council, and Grafikwerkstatt in Dresden, Germany.

Zinsmeister’s goal is to combine the unpredictable process of eco-dyeing with the more predictable printing of colors and shapes. She layers paper with images through collage and the printmaking processes of monoprinting, intaglio, and paper lithography.

“One of my favorite memories as a child was when my father took my brother and me for walks in the Cleveland Metro Parks,” she said. “I learned a lot from him about native plants and trees during those walks. The subject matter in my artwork reflects this ongoing appreciation of nature.”

Zinsmeister received her recent training in printmaking from the Cleveland Institute of Art, the Women Studio Workshop, and Zygote Press. She learned her skills in papermaking and eco-dyeing at the Morgan Art of Papermaking Conservatory in Cleveland.

Paula Zinsmeister has been exhibiting her art in Northeast Ohio and the Columbus area for many years. She has been accepted into juried shows and exhibited in galleries as a solo artist and as part of two-person and group shows. Her work is in collections of the Cleveland Art Association, Shaker Heights Library, and University Hospitals, as well as a number of private collections.

An artist reception will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 17 in the Heiser Lounge at Kendal at Oberlin.

"Beach Musings #7" by Lisa Schonberg. Courtesy photo