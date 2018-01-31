LORAIN COUNTY JVS HONOR ROLL

The Lorain County JVS has announced its honor roll students for the second quarter of the 2017-2018 school year. The honor roll recognizes students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Oberlin: Maxine Baggett-Redd, Amelia Bates, Matthias Bates, Angel Bishop, Jeremy Burnside, Christian Leos, Gabrielle Newman, Maxwell Sherman, Nikolas Vayda, Marquis Walker.

Firelands: Victoria Barnett, Erin Cox, Noah Hammond, Casey Koepp, Matthew Lake, Asandra Larges, Bethany Leon, Amber Michalski, Tyler Miller, Spencer Morrow, Derric Rogala, Sydney Sexton, Brandon Sherrard, Brian Smith, Julia Smith, Isaac Sultzer, Joy Vaughn, Brianna Whitmore, Ryan Wilhelm, John Willis.