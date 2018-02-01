Oberlin kicks of Scholastic Games with a win

With the highest winning score ever for a season opener, Oberlin High School defeated Elyria 440 to 170 on Jan. 29 to launch this year’s Scholastic Games radio quiz show on WEOL AM 930.

Oberlin was represented by Elias Bullock and Nicholas Bertoni, whose answers in early rounds gave them the edge. They were coached by advisor Jason Craigo.

Bertoni earned the program’s Standout Scholar Award, a $50 prize given to the student judged to have contributed the most to their team.

In coming weeks, 16 of Lorain County’s public and private high schools will compete, leading up to the broadcast’s annual county championship. The program, sponsored by the Educational Service Center of Lorain County with foundation support, can be heard most Mondays from 6:05-7 p.m. with two schools in competition each week.

Continuing a 27-year tradition, each participating school will receive a $1,000 tuition credit to be given to a deserving student that will attend an area college or university.

Courtesy photo