Posted on by

Math club equals fun

, ,

By Laurie Hamame - lhamame@aimmediamidwest.com

Sapporah Rodriguez fills an egg carton with colored cubes during a math challenge through the Fraction Club.


Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune

Ti Reynolds tries to solve as many single-digit multiplication problems as possible in 1:30.


Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune

Mason Rosenthal, Lydia Chambers, and Nora Baker solve a math problem together.


Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune

Amyrah Johnson and Angela Bowen compete against each other during a game of Multiplication Madness.


Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune

Breanna McConeghy uses her fingers to help her calculate seven times three.


Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune

Alicia Golden focus to calculate an addition problem.


Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune

“Ooh! Aah! The mighty mighty mathletes!” Prospect Elementary School students chanted in triumph while beating the air with their fists.

The scene is exactly what Oberlin school board member Ken Stanley envisioned when he founded the Du Bois Project 10 years ago.

He said children learn best when they’re active, evident by the gaggle of fourth- and fifth-graders we found running from station to station solving math challenges.

Children who love math learn math, Stanley said. That’s why he started Fraction Club, which aims to make the subject fun by emphasizing positive thinking and using role models, which is where Oberlin College comes in.

The college’s men and women’s basketball teams volunteered weekly through the month of January to guide students through math challenges such as “Multiplication Madness.” Teaming up with older players instills confidence in the young students.

Maggie Gross, a player on the Yeowomen team, said the process is rewarding. “I definitely didn’t have anything like this when I was in elementary school and math wasn’t the most exciting thing,” she said. ” The kids learn a lot and it’s fun to make math fun.”

For fourth-grader Breanna McConeghy, math was already fun before Fraction Club started at her school. She said she practices her multiplication at home using flash cards.

Laurie Hamame can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @HamameNews on Twitter.

Sapporah Rodriguez fills an egg carton with colored cubes during a math challenge through the Fraction Club.
http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/02/web1_1.jpgSapporah Rodriguez fills an egg carton with colored cubes during a math challenge through the Fraction Club.

Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune

Ti Reynolds tries to solve as many single-digit multiplication problems as possible in 1:30.
http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/02/web1_3.jpgTi Reynolds tries to solve as many single-digit multiplication problems as possible in 1:30.

Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune

http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/02/web1_4.jpg

Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune

Mason Rosenthal, Lydia Chambers, and Nora Baker solve a math problem together.
http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/02/web1_5.jpgMason Rosenthal, Lydia Chambers, and Nora Baker solve a math problem together.

Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune

Amyrah Johnson and Angela Bowen compete against each other during a game of Multiplication Madness.
http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/02/web1_6.jpgAmyrah Johnson and Angela Bowen compete against each other during a game of Multiplication Madness.

Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune

Breanna McConeghy uses her fingers to help her calculate seven times three.
http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/02/web1_7.jpgBreanna McConeghy uses her fingers to help her calculate seven times three.

Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune

Alicia Golden focus to calculate an addition problem.
http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/02/web1_2.jpgAlicia Golden focus to calculate an addition problem.

Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune

By Laurie Hamame

lhamame@aimmediamidwest.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

12:13 pm |    

Wartime plight of Japanese Americans examined by traveling exhibit at Oberlin College

Wartime plight of Japanese Americans examined by traveling exhibit at Oberlin College
10:22 am |    

YEAR IN REVIEW

YEAR IN REVIEW
12:05 pm
Updated: 1:51 pm. |    

Coroner hints at another deadly record

Coroner hints at another deadly record