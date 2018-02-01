Kipton finances now online

The village of Kipton’s finances are now easily viewable via www.ohiocheckbook.com, a state site that aims to make government spending more transparent.

Kipton is the second village in Lorain County to post its expenditures on the online portal. The searchable database includes more than 900 transactions that represent in excess of $227,000 in total spending over the past four years.

Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel said residents have a right to know how their tax money is spent. “By posting local government spending online, we are empowering taxpayers across Ohio to hold public officials accountable,” he said.

“Transparency is a good idea,” said Kipton fiscal officer Tom Bray. “I hope this example of it makes its way up the ladder and spreads sunlight throughout the state and nation.”