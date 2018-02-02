Storm water district approves grants

Several drainage issues in areas surrounding Oberlin will soon get remedies.

New Russia Township has received $20,750 toward cleaning of its Herrick ditch. Pittsfield has been awarded $57,800 to cover the full cost of its Brown lateral project. Another $18,500 grant will pay for a plan to halt flooding on Portman Road in Henrietta Township, a little north of Firelands High School. And a tile replacement effort on Betts Road in Camden Township will move forward with a $25,000 grant.

The money comes from the the Lorain County Storm Water Management District as part of nearly $400,000 in support for projects across the county.

In all, 11 grants were approved.

“Storm water is an issue in all of our communities within the county. Through the district and its projects we now have the ability to address local needs and provide relief across boundaries,” said Lorain County commissioner Ted Kalo.

More than $825,000 in grants were sought and only $400,000 was available for the year. That meant some applications were rejected.

For example, a $24,500 request was denied in Henrietta Township, where trustees hoped to address storm water issues at the Beaver Creek ditch.