POLICE REPORTS

• Jan. 25 at 3:56 p.m.: A man complained he was being harassed by his ex-girlfriend via phone calls and texts. When police made contact with the woman, she repeatedly yelled that they couldn’t arrest her because her uncle is a sheriff, according to a report.

• Jan. 26 at 8:14 a.m.: John Dembowski, 36, of Cleveland, was arrested on a warrant through the Strongsville police department.

• Jan. 26 at 11:30 a.m.: A man said he believes his 93-year-old aunt is the victim of identity fraud. She was contacted by an unknown party who claimed she won $1 million in the lottery and needed to send $500 to a Chicago address. She did not send the money. However, she has received a credit card with the alleged scammer’s name on it; there were fraudulent transactions on it, according to a report.

• Jan. 26 at 3:33 p.m.: Items were reported missing from a vehicle on Washington Circle.

• Jan. 28 at 1:31 a.m.: Ezekial Chaney, 37, of Glen Burnie, Md., was served a warrant for failure to appear in Oberlin Municipal Court.

• Jan. 28 at 7:30 a.m.: A man with a broken jaw was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland for treatment. He told police he saw a woman being assaulted behind Agave on West College Street and attempted to intervene.

• Jan. 29 at 1:51 a.m.: A man flagged down police and said his 17-year-old son was being unruly and was high on marijuana. Officers spoke with the boy.

• Jan. 30 at 8 p.m.: A 16-year-old girl was reported missing. She was in class at Oberlin High School the next day. The school resource officer verified the well-being of the girl and her one-year-old daughter.

• Jan. 30 at 10:40 p.m.: Four suspects were believed to try to a gift card scam that involves confusing cashiers. A $2,000 transaction was denied. The incident was referred to a task force dealing with the issue.

• Jan. 31 at 1:13 p.m.: A wallet was reported stolen from a South Pleasant Street home.

• Jan. 31 at 4 p.m.: A witness reported seeing a man hit a woman in a Washington Circle driveway. The man said they had been arguing his girlfriend tried to pepper spray him but missed. Neither wished to pursue charges.

• Feb. 1 at 1:55 p.m.: A man said a Comcast account had been fraudulently opened in his name and he received a bill for $1,422.

• Feb. 4 at 11:10 a.m.: A handgun was reported stolen from an East College Street residence.

• Feb. 4 at 8:12 p.m.: Faith Williams was arrested on a warrant through the Elyria police department.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.