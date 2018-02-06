OHS student charged with murder

An Oberlin High School student has been charged with murder after a shooting Jan. 23 on Clinton Avenue in Elyria.

The 17-year-old is one of three people police have charged in connection with the death of Cody Snyder, 19, of Elyria.

Kajuan Anderson, 18, of Elyria, is facing similar charges, as well as a 16-year-old boy from Elyria.

The juveniles were taken to the county Juvenile Detention Home. Anderson is under house arrest.

According to a police report, officers were called to the area of 162 Clinton Ave. where shots had been fired. While en route, a witness called to report a man running through her backyard toward Bell Avenue.

Ten minutes later, a vehicle pulled into the University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center emergency room parking lot. Police found an unresponsive man covered in blood and lying on the passenger seat.

The man, identified as Snyder, died a short time later from the bullet wound in his chest.

The driver, 20-year-old Jeffrey Miraldi of Elyria, revealed that Snyder went to Clinton Avenue to sell marijuana to Anderson.

He said two suspects approached got in the rear of the vehicle. While they were in the middle of the pot sale, a third man opened the door and showed a pistol. Miraldi told police, according to the report, that he “could not remember what was being said but remembered hearing a gunshot” and the suspects got out and started running.

It is the News-Tribune’s policy not to publish the names of minors in stories about the justice system unless there is a compelling public interest.

That criteria could be met if the state is successful in convincing the court the 17-year-old and 16-year-old suspects should be tried as adults.

