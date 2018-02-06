X’s and O’s for homeless vets

Ava Myer put every last bit of her heart into making handcrafted Valentine’s Day cards, and for a good cause.

“You are a good person. We appreciate you,” the Eastwood Elementary School second-grader wrote. She decorated her red construction-paper card with hearts and doilies.

The pink and red cards were not for the students’ friends or family, but for the 50 homeless veterans in the Oberlin, Elyria, and Lorain.

Juanita Graham couldn’t believe there are some veterans who have nowhere to call home. “That’s just wrong! After all they do for us!” she exclaimed.

Giving the vets glittery cards and pink felt hearts wasn’t enough. The kids decided they want to send them food as well.

To raise money to buy food, some folded laundry, some washed dishes, and one even cleaned up dog poop. Teacher Michele Peters’ students cracked open their piggy banks and helped their parents with chores to buy Subway gift cards.

So far, they’ve collected $40 in quarters.

“I am getting quarters every day from them doing chores,” Peters said. “One kid brought $4 from his piggy bank. They are blowing me away.”

Subway in Oberlin has agreed to provide 40 gift cards to go along with the 40 valentines.

The project was arranged by Janet Garrett, a U.S. House of Representatives candidate for Ohio’s fourth congressional district, and former Elyria city council candidate Leigh Ann Arroyo.

Laurie Hamame can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @HamameNews on Twitter.

Braxton Paine helps Bella Stauffer stick gold hearts to her valentine. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/02/web1_IMG_7739.jpg Braxton Paine helps Bella Stauffer stick gold hearts to her valentine. Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune Avery Wheeler holds up her finished pink and red card. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/02/web1_IMG_7742.jpg Avery Wheeler holds up her finished pink and red card. Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune Evana Krauss gives her card a little flair with a red crayon. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/02/web1_IMG_7744.jpg Evana Krauss gives her card a little flair with a red crayon. Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune