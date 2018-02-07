Posted on by

BOYS BASKETBALL: Oh, what a comeback!

, ,

Black River’s Caleb Pohldruhi passes the ball inside against Oberlin.


River Wheeler gets two points on a layup for the Pirates.


Oberlin’s Greg Richardson tries to get past Black River’s River Wheeler.


Phoenix star Devan Yaber is fouled on the way to the basket by Black River’s Garrett Hord.


Photos by Russ Gifford | AIM Media Midwest

Blowing a double-digit lead, Black River fell 56-47 to Oberlin on Feb. 6 in a Patriot Athletic Conference contest that ended with a twist. Up 47-36 at the end of the third quarter, the Pirates scored a goose egg in the final period as the Phoenix took their first lead of the game and racked up 20 points — more than Oberlin had managed in the second and third periods combined. Devan Yarber scored 22 points for the Phoenix as teammates Darian Taylor and Aaron Hopkins chipped in 13 and 12, respectively. Jonathan Herb put 17 up on the board for the Pirates, while River Wheeler had 15 on the evening.

Black River’s Caleb Pohldruhi passes the ball inside against Oberlin.
http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/02/web1_BlackRiverBoysBasketballVsOberlin-1-of-9-.jpgBlack River’s Caleb Pohldruhi passes the ball inside against Oberlin.

River Wheeler gets two points on a layup for the Pirates.
http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/02/web1_BlackRiverBoysBasketballVsOberlin-2-of-9-.jpgRiver Wheeler gets two points on a layup for the Pirates.

Oberlin’s Greg Richardson tries to get past Black River’s River Wheeler.
http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/02/web1_BlackRiverBoysBasketballVsOberlin-7-of-9-.jpgOberlin’s Greg Richardson tries to get past Black River’s River Wheeler.

Phoenix star Devan Yaber is fouled on the way to the basket by Black River’s Garrett Hord.
http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/02/web1_BlackRiverBoysBasketballVsOberlin-8-of-9-.jpgPhoenix star Devan Yaber is fouled on the way to the basket by Black River’s Garrett Hord.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

12:13 pm |    

Wartime plight of Japanese Americans examined by traveling exhibit at Oberlin College

Wartime plight of Japanese Americans examined by traveling exhibit at Oberlin College
10:22 am |    

YEAR IN REVIEW

YEAR IN REVIEW
12:05 pm
Updated: 1:51 pm. |    

Coroner hints at another deadly record

Coroner hints at another deadly record