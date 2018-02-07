BOYS BASKETBALL: Oh, what a comeback!

Photos by Russ Gifford | AIM Media Midwest

Blowing a double-digit lead, Black River fell 56-47 to Oberlin on Feb. 6 in a Patriot Athletic Conference contest that ended with a twist. Up 47-36 at the end of the third quarter, the Pirates scored a goose egg in the final period as the Phoenix took their first lead of the game and racked up 20 points — more than Oberlin had managed in the second and third periods combined. Devan Yarber scored 22 points for the Phoenix as teammates Darian Taylor and Aaron Hopkins chipped in 13 and 12, respectively. Jonathan Herb put 17 up on the board for the Pirates, while River Wheeler had 15 on the evening.