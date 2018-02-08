Man killed in 2 a.m. hit-and-run

This story has been updated with new information from police.

A 23-year-old man died Thursday morning after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Rt. 58 north of Union Street in Oberlin.

Police responded to a call that a man was lying in the roadway shortly before 2 a.m.

The victim, identified as Kyle Gutierrez of Oberlin, was pronounced dead at the scene. He appeared to have been struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Rt. 58, officers said. The vehicle left the scene prior to police arrival.

A 911 recording has been released in which a man can be heard requesting an ambulance. The caller is not a suspect, but was a passer-by, according to police Lt. Michael McCloskey.

Gutierrez appeared to be on foot, McCloskey said, but whether he was crossing the street or walking in the roadway cannot be determined. The area was not well lit and Gutierrez was wearing dark clothing.

Police are looking for help with their investigation. The suspect vehicle will likely have fresh front end damage. Anyone with information should contact the Oberlin police department at 440-774-1061.

Laurie Hamame can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @HamameNews on Twitter.