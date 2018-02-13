Oberlin student pleads not guilty to murder

An Oberlin High School student has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge stemming from a shooting in Elyria.

He is one of three people police have charged with the death of 19-year-old Cody Snyder. Kajuan Anderson, 18, of Elyria, is facing similar charges.

Whether two suspects, ages 16 and 17, will be tried as adults will be decided in a March 14 hearing before judge Sherry Glass.

Police have charged each of the juveniles with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated robbery. The Oberlin student has also been charged with counts of possessions of marijuana, corrupting another with drugs, and endangering children.

It is the News-Tribune’s policy not to publish the names of minors in stories about the justice system unless there is a compelling public interest.

According to a statement from Elyria police, officers were called late Jan. 23 to the area of Clinton Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Ten minutes later, a vehicle pulled into the University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center emergency room parking lot. Police found Snyder covered in blood in the passenger seat. He died a short time later from the bullet wound in his chest.

The driver, 20-year-old Jeffrey Miraldi of Elyria, revealed that Snyder went to Clinton Avenue to sell marijuana to Anderson, according to police. The car is registered to his father, judge John Miraldi.

His girlfriend Jenna Turner, 19, was seated in the back seat. They were both present when Snyder was shot, police said.

Elyria officers charged Turner on Jan. 25 with tampering with evidence. They said she intentionally left the hospital and drove to her home with Snyder’s cell phone to purposely hide incriminating evidence. Turner later admitted she was concerned that the phone contained data that could get her and Miraldi into trouble, according to a report.

She was taken to the Lorain County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Turner was charged again Feb 2 with additional counts of tampering with evidence. She allegedly removed a firearm and a backpack that contained marijuana from the scene of the shooting.

Miraldi was also charged Feb. 2 with tampering with evidence. He was on $200,000 bond at the county jail.

Police determined that he had some “uneasiness regarding a drug transaction and wanted a firearm in his vehicle for protection,” a police report said. Miraldi reached out to an acquaintance and was able to borrow a firearm. Once Snyder was shot and killed, Miraldi disposed of his firearm, police said.

On Feb. 8, he was charged with involuntary manslaughter, three counts of tampering with evidence, and trafficking in marijuana. He allegedly deleted a text message and removed drugs and Snyder’s cell phone from the scene.

