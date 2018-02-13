Aulisio-Sharpe is Rotary senior of January

The Oberlin Rotary Club honors a high school senior each month during the school year for character and positive attitudes. They have contributed time and energy by helping the school and community and are excellent role models for the students at Oberlin High School. The Oberlin Rotary Club will donate $25 to a charity or project in each student’s name.

Leah Aulisio-Sharpe is the Rotary’s senior for the month of January. She has been a member of the Interact Program since her freshman year and has enjoyed participating in service activities such as the BackPack Program, Rotary pancake breakfast, and other community events.

As a Ninde Scholar, Aulisio-Sharpe organized a book drive with Oberlin High School AmeriCorps advisor Jacklina Rush to encourage reading for the children of Eastwood and Prospect schools. She collected hundreds of books that have been distributed to the students in grades PK-5 who participate in the BackPack Program. Each teacher was also given a book for their classroom.

Aulisio-Sharpe is also involved in Family Promise with the Interfaith Hospitality Network and is employed at Kendal at Oberlin.

Working under art teacher Danielle Camino for the past four years has been one of Aulisio-Sharpe’s outstanding experiences. Her talent as an artist has grown and been recognized via six Silver Key Awards and many honorable mentions through the Scholastic Art Program. One of her academic achievements is receiving the Borlaug Scholar Award at the World Food Prize Ohio Youth Institute for her paper on sustainable food production in Guatemala.

Aulisio-Sharpe plans to attend a four-year institution after graduation to study English, journalism, and communications. Her hope is to have a career that allows her to combine her passions of writing, communication, and art in order to advocate for others who may not have a voice. She has been accepted to Kent State, Ohio University, Allegheny College, and Ithaca College. She has already received some institutional scholarships and is waiting to make her final decision.

Aulisio-Sharpe http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/02/web1_IMG_5023.jpg Aulisio-Sharpe