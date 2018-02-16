Hip, hip, hooray for no school!

Photos by Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune
No school doesn’t mean no fun. Oberlin’s recreation department hosted a single-day program Feb. 16 while the district was closed for professional development. Kids in grades K-5 played soccer in giant plastic bubbles, colored their own slap bracelets, played with remote-controlled cars, and more at Eastwood Elementary School.
Michael Trinacty laughs during a Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots battle.
Lizzy Greenwood flips on her back inside of a plastic bubble ball.
Kachina Smith and Declan Heilman color a puzzle of a forest scene.
Aida Trinacty takes a spin inside a bubble world.
Milloen Sodl holds up his finished lizard puzzle.