Discover our wonderful world at Oberlin Heritage Center spring break camps

Kids can explore the wonders of the ancient and modern worlds in a new mini-camp offered by the Oberlin Heritage Center this spring break.

Ages eight to 13 are invited to take part in “What a Wonderful World,” which will be offered twice. Sessions run from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; choose either March 27 to 29 or April 3 to 5. The program will be offered at teh Oberlin Depot, 240 South Main St.

Through hands-on activities, learn about nature’s marvels, explore how people throughout history created immense architecture, delve into the science behind geological formations, and understand why cultures create.

Heritage Center staff members Amanda Manahan and Sara Fisher will lead the program, assisted by adult and teen community volunteers.

Manahan is the museum education and tour coordinator for the OHC. She has degrees in anthropology and museum studies with a focus in museum education and interpretation. Fisher is an AmeriCorps member working in Northeast Ohio as a Local History Corps volunteer through the Ohio History Connection. She has degrees in history and public history.

The fee for the three-day camp is $70 per child ($60 for children and grandchildren of OHC members). Register by March 9 and there is a $3 discount. Partial scholarships are available to those who qualify for schools’ free or reduced lunch programs.

Make a reservation at www.oberlinheritagecenter.org or contact the Oberlin Heritage Center office at 440-774-1700 to request a registration form.

For more information, contact Manahan at tourinfo@oberlinheritage.org.