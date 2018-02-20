Community Foundation of Lorain County scholarship applications due March 2

More than $800,000 in scholarships are being offered to local residents by the Community Foundation of Lorain County.

Scholarships are available for high school seniors, but also for anyone pursuing a two- or four-year degree, looking to change careers and go back to school, enrolled in a vocational program, in a pre-med program, completing a nursing degree, and more.

The deadline to apply is March 2.

Some scholarships are very specific, designated for graduates from a specific school or for an area of study. Many of the scholarships are renewable. Students need only apply once; the scholarship system will then match the student with all available scholarships for which they are eligible to apply.

Visit https://www.peoplewhocare.org/students to begin the application process.

A minimum 2.0 GPA or higher is required by specific scholarships. Transcripts must be official. Official transcripts can be obtained only from your college bursar’s office or high school guidance office.

All applicants must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and submit their entire Student Aid Report.

To apply or for detailed information on specific scholarships, contact scholarship coordinator Angela Lee at 440-984-7390 or scholarships@peoplewhocare.org.