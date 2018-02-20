Japanese-American exhibit opens to the public

Photos by Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune

Oberlin College was one of the first colleges to accept Japanese-Americans after being released from internment camps after World War II. This community story of courage is brought to life in “Courage and Compassion: Our Shared Story of the Japanese American WWII Experience,” a traveling exhibition that is being hosted by the college through March 18. The interactive show opened its doors to the public this past weekend and covers events of World War II from the attack on Pearl Harbor to the incarceration of Japanese-Americans to the postwar fight for redress. It also asks visitors to think about what it means to be courageous and to reflect on difficult decisions.

“Courage and Compassion” is free and open to public at the Richard D. Baron ’64 Art Gallery, 65 East College St. It will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.