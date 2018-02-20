POLICE REPORTS

• Feb. 5 at 11:57 p.m.: Police spotted a stolen Buick Lacrosse in the parking lot at McDonald’s on Rt. 58. Inside, there were 10 plastic bags containing brownies made with suspected marijuana, a pill bottle with more suspected pot, a pills.

• Feb. 6 at 11:10 a.m.: A 13-year-old boy was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence.

• Feb. 9 at 3 p.m.: David Frank was arrested on a warrant through Elyria Municipal Court for failure to appear on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, failure to stop after a crash, and marked lanes from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

• Feb. 9 at 10:53 p.m.: Melissa Rust was charged with theft from Wal-Mart, where she had been employed. She is accused of stealing diapers and zip-up onsies.

• Feb. 10 at 1;47 a.m.: Police responded to Locust Street for a domestic disturbance. Due to unsafe living conditions for juveniles there, information regarding five previous incidents at the house have been sent to Lorain County Children Services.

• Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m.: A juvenile was accused of shoplifting from Wal-Mart.

• Feb. 14 at 5 a.m.: A theft was reported at Wal-Mart and a man and woman who set of metal detectors left the property.

• Feb. 14 at 3:02 p.m.: Paul Cedusky, 43, of Oberlin, was arrested on w arrant through the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office in Redwood City, Calif., for fraud.

• Feb. 15 at 2:19 p.m.: About $6,400 worth of commercial cleaning equipment from Oberlin College was found at First Church. It is unclear whether it was moved there in good faith, but it appeared to have been there for quite some time. Police questioned a cleaner previously contracted by the church and who still works for the college.

• Feb. 16 at 12:44 a.m.: Nathan Haynes, 70, of Oberlin, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failure to control.

• Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.: Police investigated the possible misuse of a credit card.

• Feb. 18 at 5:02 p.m.: Scott Friges was arrested on a warrant through the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a court order.

• Feb. 19 at 1:26 p.m.: Todd Mooers was charged with theft and criminal tools. Police said they believe he was attempting to steal a bicycle from Oberlin College and matches the description of a suspect in several bike thefts in 2017.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.