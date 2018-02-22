Oberlin schools under lockdown after incident

The Oberlin City Schools were under lockdown Thursday as a precaution after an incident involving a high school student and students from outside the district.

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred Feb. 21 off school property.

At about 5:44 p.m., officers responded to a possible shooting. An Oberlin High School student was involved in “some sort of altercation” on Groveland Street that caused him to be followed by a dark-colored Chrysler vehicle to Grafton Street, according to Lt. Mike McCloskey.

The student reported that a bullet was fired at the window of his car.

McCloskey said there was no physical evidence or broken glass at the scene. Officers have not located the vehicle and have yet to verify the story with two other people in the vehicle.

While there was no direct threat made to the school or the district, Oberlin superintendent David Hall said he decided to take safety precautions.

Exterior doors were locked, movement was monitored in the hallways, and there was a heightened interior and exterior safety presence.

“With the recent senseless tragedies of school violence in our state and country, the safety of our schools, students, and staff have never been more on the forefront of everyone’s minds,” he wrote in a press release. “The safety of our district is a topic that never leaves my focus and is my number one concern.”

In the past several years, the district has added emergency response radios and more surveillance cameras to its buildings, updated safety manuals, collaborated with first responders, and worked with the police department on active shooter training.

