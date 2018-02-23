‘Object Lesson’ art exhibit at Friends Gallery

An exhibit titled “Object Lesson” by artist Erin Lobb Mason is on exhibit through April 2 at Kendal at Oberlin’s Friends Gallery.

A painter and bassist from Louisville, Ky., Mason was educated in unrelated fields at Oberlin College and Columbia University. She was drawn to painting as a narrative therapy tool for adults with disabilities and got hooked.

Working in both oil and watercolor/gouache, she focuses on the poetry of everyday objects and is influenced by a strong interest in the sciences, particularly geology, entomology, and ornithology.

Mason has lived in Kentucky, rural Ohio, New York City, and coastal Maine. Her work draws inspiration from these striking surroundings and is grounded in a strong sense of place. Inspirations include birdwatching grandmothers, night jams, and the quiet stillness right before the tide starts coming back in.

“Much of the inspiration for my work comes from the natural world, particularly coastal Maine and Kentucky,” she said. “In many of my paintings of natural subjects I ask the viewer to notice and appreciate subjects not traditionally considered beautiful, such as a clothes moth or loon skull.”

Erin Lobb Mason’s works are inspired by the natural world. For more information about the artist, visit www.erinlobbmason.com. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/02/web1_Erin-Lobb-Mason-2.jpg Erin Lobb Mason’s works are inspired by the natural world. For more information about the artist, visit www.erinlobbmason.com. Courtesy photo