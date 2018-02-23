Head Start offered at Firelands in 2018-2019

A Head Start preschool program will be offered for the first time this year at Firelands Elementary School.

The center will start with one classroom and 20 students in the fall, with the potential to grow with demand in the future.

Head Start is a child development program funded by the federal government with the goal of preparing children for kindergarten.

Research has shown the program improves educational outcomes — its alumni are more likely to graduate from high school, attend college, and receive a post-secondary degree, license, or certification. It’s also good for promoting self-esteem, self-control, and positive parenting practices.

The Lorain County Community Action Agency has provided it locally since 1966 and is now expanding it to Firelands.

“This is a natural partnership with a very enthusiastic district said LCCAA Head Start director Shauna Matelski.

“Early childhood education is an extremely important step in the development of the whole child,” said district superintendent Mike Von Gunten. “We look forward to partnering with LCCAA to bring Head Start to our youngest Falcons.”

Families interested in enrolling their child should call Stefanie Drew at 440-204-3162. Online enrollment will be available soon at www.lccaa.net.