$279K in city purchases OK’d by council

Three new trucks and a sewer system camera will be purchased following a Feb. 20 vote by Oberlin city council.

A dump truck will be bought from Lebanon Ford of Lebanon, Ohio. Its $57,580 price tag was negotiated through the state purchasing program.

Oberlin Municipal Light and Power System will add other after-market options such as emergency LED strobe beacons and mud flaps that will be expended from the budgeted $65,000.

The new vehicle will replace a 1999 dump truck with a reduced dumping capacity. The older model will be sold as surplus with proceeds returning to the OMLPS capital reserve fund.

Council also approved the purchase of a 2019 freightliner through a contract with Cleveland Freightliner of Parma.

The city’s water division currently has a 1990 Ford. The new two-and-a-half ton dump truck will enable crew members to make more timely repairs to water main breaks.

Both trucks will be used in tandem to haul spoils, stone, and steel plates to and from the work site. However, the new truck will have approximately three times the capacity of the Ford.

The total cost is $97,872. The purchase is split 75-25 percent between the water reserve fund and the wastewater reserve fund. The freightliner chassis costs $76,004. A 10-foot 6-inch steel dump body, which will be supplied by Concord Road Equipment, is $21,868.

The public works department also received approval for the purchase of a $64,375 dump truck through Valley Ford Truck of Cleveland. The one-and-a-half ton truck will be for sludge hauling operations and to move large equipment, materials, and supplies.

Sludge hauling usually happens twice each year in three-to-four-week sessions based on weather conditions, field availability, lagoon levels, and maintenance priorities.

The Ford will be equipped with a payload upgrade and a longer wheelbase to accommodate an 11-foot stainless steel dump body capable of hauling up to 5.7 cubic yards or 19,500 pounds of sludge.

Purchase of a $59,052 sewer camera system from Jack Doheny Companies of Northville, Mich., was also approved.

A smaller, secondary system will attach to the main camera and can be remotely launched at an angle into the sewer main. Sewer laterals as small as three inches in diameter can be inspected.

This equipment will improve the public works department’s ability to diagnose problems within the public rights-of-way and it will also improve the ability to provide accurate and timely information to property owners experiencing sewer problems.

