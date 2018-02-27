POLICE REPORTS

• Feb. 20 at 12:55 p.m.: A Wal-Mart employee asked police for help, saying her estranged husband showed up at the store.

• Feb. 20 at 5:40 p.m.: A glass pipe with suspected marijuana was turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

• Feb. 21 at 11:46 a.m.: Mercy Health Allen Hospital staff contacted police about a man who was allegedly assaulted.

• Feb. 23 at 4:19 p.m.: Officers responded to a complaint of unauthorized vehicle use.

• Feb. 25 at 1:15 a.m.: Jayania Witherspoon, 19, of Cleveland, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of petty theft.

• Feb. 25 at 1:48 a.m.: Police saw an intoxicated man walking on East Hamilton Street. He turned over a marijuana pipe to officers.

• Feb. 26 at 12:44 a.m.: Britney Brooks, 25, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

• Feb. 26 at 1:40 a.m.: Adrian Corraliza-Vega, 40, of Elyria, was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office. Josean Corraliza-Vega, 31, of Elyria, was arrested on warrants for contempt of court for dangerous drugs through the LCSO and petty theft through the Lorain police department; additionally, he was charged with theft, possession of cocaine, driving under suspension, and furnishing false information to police. Police said he is suspected of stealing energy drinks from Wal-Mart.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.