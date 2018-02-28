Ware is Rotary’s senior of February

The Oberlin Rotary Club honors a high school senior each month during the school year for character and positive attitudes. They have contributed time and energy by helping the school and community and are excellent role models for the students at Oberlin High School. The Oberlin Rotary Club will donate $25 to a charity or project in each student’s name.

The Oberlin High School senior honored for the month of February was Britney Ware.

Not only is she a well-rounded young woman, she has excelled in her academics. Ware has been a member of the Oberlin Phoenix marching show band, acting as rookie captain this year. She is president of the student council and works with students to increase school spirit and organize quarterly blood drives.

As part of the Interact Club, the community service club of OHS sponsored by the Oberlin Rotary Club, she participates with the BackPack Gang to pack and send home a backpack of food each weekend to 120 elementary students. She is also the international chair and leads the club in developing international projects.

As part of Ware’s commitment to community service, she serves as the senior representative of the Oberlin City Schools Endowment board. Other extracurricular activities in which she participates include Art Club, Ohio Model United Nations, Eco Club, and Ninde Scholars.

Outside of school, Ware volunteers at Oberlin Community Services and has recently started volunteering at Friendship APL in Elyria, where she walks dogs and socializes with cats.

Some of Ware’s achievements include two Silver Keys and one honorable mention in the Regional Scholastic Art Show. She also received the honor of being named a Borlaug Scholar at the World Food Prize Ohio Global Institute as a result of her paper on climate change and how it affects crop yield in Zambia.

After high school, Ware plans to attend a four-year college or university to major in accounting with a minor in business management. Her career goals include working in an office atmosphere and traveling to different countries.

Ware has applied and been and been accepted to Heidelberg, Hiram, University of Toledo, Ohio University, Malone, Wittenberg, Ohio Northern, Bowling Green State University, Capital University, and Baldwin Wallace University.

Ware http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/02/web1_IMG_1271.jpg Ware