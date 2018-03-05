Culinary students hold dinner in Faragher’s memory

Pam Faragher would be tickled pink — it was always her hope to start a scholarship for Lorain County JVS culinary students and now that dream is a reality.

For the second year, the JVS is hosting the Pam Faragher Culinary Scholarship Memorial Fundraiser dinner. Last year it raised nearly $27,000 and it is the hope of culinary arts senior instructor Tim Michitsch that this year’s event will raise even more.

The dinner, which is sold out, will be held Wednesday, March 14 at the vocational school in Pittsfield Township.

The Pam Faragher Culinary Scholarship Memorial Fund was created in May 2017 to celebrate its namesake’s life and love of the Lorain County JVS culinary program, Michitsch said. Faragher was a passionate and loyal guest of the Buckeye Room Restaurant at the school and was extremely impressed with the students’ skills and professionalism for many years.

The fundraiser will begin with hors d’oeuvres, followed by a six-course dinner. Each course is being donated and hosted by a JVS Culinary Academy alumnus.

These alumni are coming in from Cleveland; Dallas, Texas; Louisville, Ky.; Greenwich, Conn.; and New York City to lend their expertise and show their support.

This scholarship is part of the Lorain County JVS Educational Foundation, which is administered by the Community Foundation of Lorain County. The scholarship will be awarded each year to a culinary academy student who desires to further their education in culinary, baking and pastry, or the hospitality industry.

Monetary donations are still being accepted for the memorial fund. Checks can be made payable to the Lorain County JVS Educational Foundation, with ‘Pam Faragher’ written in the memo line, and can be sent to Lorain County JVS, attention Financial Clerk, 15181 State Route 58, Oberlin, OH 44074.

Lorain County JVS culinary alumni and current students work the Pam Faragher Culinary Scholarship Memorial Fundraiser dinner last year. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/03/web1_2017-event.jpg Lorain County JVS culinary alumni and current students work the Pam Faragher Culinary Scholarship Memorial Fundraiser dinner last year. Courtesy photo