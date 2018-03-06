Oberlin College students plan walkout on Tappan

A demonstration of solidarity for the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting is planned for Wednesday, March 14 in downtown Oberlin.

Oberlin College’s Indivisible group, student senate, and Democrats club plan to rally at 10 a.m. on Tappan Square, spending 17 minutes out of class to honor the 17 victims of the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

In a public Facebook post, they invite the public to join the effort, which is part of a national school walkout.

The event is intended “to protest our government’s inaction on gun violence,” the post said. “We support these students in their call for sensible gun control legislation, and their efforts to promote safe school environments for all students.”

“We support their activism and efforts in taking on the gun lobby,” the college groups posted. “These students are bravely standing up against a system that has failed them. We join them in saying #neveragain to gun violence in our nation’s schools.”