POLICE REPORTS

• Feb. 27 at 4:53 p.m.: Andre Ellis, 24, of Oberlin, was arrested on warrants through the Erie County Sheriff’s Office alleging disruption of public service, threat of domestic violence, assault, and domestic violence.

• March 1 at 1:22 a.m.: Anibal Torres, 43, of Lorain, was arrested on warrants through the city of Bay Village for contempt of court.

• March 3 at 12:03 a.m.: Jessica Taylor was arrested on warrant through the Parma police department for failure to appear in court on a traffic offense. Taylor was also charged with obstructing official business.

• March 4 at 2:14 a.m.: A cigar containing suspected marijuana was turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.