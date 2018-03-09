Prospect kids learn to be ambassadors

Leta Boone said she’s a born leader.

The fifth-grader is the oldest kid in her house and not the type of person who follows the crowd. Her independence is what led her to be an International Baccalaureate ambassador at Prospect Elementary School.

Prospect gets frequent visits from teachers, principals, and superintendents from other districts. They’re interested in observing IB classes and talking to teachers about the benefits and challenges of IB.

“We get so many visitors that it put a lot of pressure on the teachers to feel obligated to answer their questions but they are teaching,” Koos said.

That’s where ambassadors come in.

Students who apply undergo training during lunch and recess periods to learn about the Primary Years Program. Koos gives the group a “teacher’s perspective” of the units they are learning.

They dig deeper into the vocabulary and philosophy of the IB curriculum and communicate with visitors as they reflect on their own learning.

Ambassadors show visitors their work and talk about the theme they are working on. Koos said guests are impressed by the kids’ knowledge, their ability to communicate with adults, and their open-mindedness.

Fifth-graders Bindu Kurra and Leta Boone show off their IB Ambassador pins. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/03/web1_IMG_7847.jpg Fifth-graders Bindu Kurra and Leta Boone show off their IB Ambassador pins. Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune