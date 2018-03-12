POLICE REPORTS

• March 5 at 6:40 p.m.: Damage to a towed vehicle was reported at S&S Auto.

• March 6 at 10:50 a.m.: An Oberlin High School student who allegedly smelled like marijuana was suspended for 10 days. The juvenile has an ongoing problem with drugs, according to a police report. The matter was forwarded to juvenile court for consideration of charges.

• March 6 at 12:28 p.m.: A fraudulent check for $1,200 was reportedly cashed.

• March 6 at 7:05 p.m.: Damage to an SUV windshield was reported to police.

• March 8 at 2:20 p.m.: Items were reported from a Hemp Bombs display at Mickey Mart on Rt. 58.

• March 9 at 1:49 a.m.: A man reportedly overdosed in the bathroom at Certified Gas on US 20. Police found him unconscious and administered three doses of naloxone; he became immediately alert and started talking. The man was taken to Mercy Health Allen Hospital for treatment.

• March 9 at 3:49 p.m.: A $100 counterfeit bill was passed at Certified Gas station on US 20. Text on the bill said it was for motion picture or prop use only.

• March 11 at 10:13 a.m.: Two glass bongs were turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

• March 11 at 5:04 p.m.: Clayton Runion was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

• March 11 at 8:49 p.m.: Kathleen Gray was charged with possession of marijuana.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.