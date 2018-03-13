Hit-and-run sends one to hospital

Mariesha Taylor told police she “saw headlights” just before she was hit early Monday by an eastbound vehicle at Lincoln and South Professor streets.

The 19-year-old made it to Mercy Health Allen Hospital, where staff called for officers around 12:55 a.m., according to a police report.

Taylor had been walking to a friend’s house about 25 minutes earlier when she was struck. She “went up on the hood and windshield” and fell off the side of the vehicle, she told investigators.

The driver kept going.

No make or model description was available.

Taylor said she couldn’t walk on both legs and started screaming for help. A woman emerged from a South Professor Street residence and Taylor called her boyfriend for a ride to the hospital, she told officers.