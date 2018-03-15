Firelands FFA holds hunger simulation

The financial power that separates classes was laid bare by a February hunger simulation at Firelands High School.

Using mock money and fake identities, students explored how food is available to the homeless, lower class, middle class, and upper class. High-schoolers were given a menu of breakfast foods with prices and asked to plan to their purchases and spending based on the amount of money they were provided.

“Homeless” students started with no money, lower class had a few dollars, middle class had a fair amount, and upper class had more money than needed.

Pretend tax-collectors and real world situations such as divorce or injury depleted the cash reserves, making it harder for the majority of students to buy food. They also had to deal with spoiled crops and flooding, which affected food prices — as a result, poorer students could buy less healthy food.

Business management students wrote the plan and designed the simulation. FFA officers helped run the simulation.

The event was a launching point for discussion of the food insecurity faced every day by families in Lorain County and beyond. Many people in our community face the challenge of not knowing where their next meal is coming from.

The Firelands FFA invited a speaker from Second Harvest Food Bank to present statistics and information on hunger. It also provided students with ways to help the community, such as donating time and nutritious food, and spreading knowledge about the issue.

For more information on how you can help relieve hunger, call Second Harvest at 440-960-2265.

Students at Firelands High School use mock money to purchase breakfast based on income in a project by the FFA. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/03/web1_20180206_084122.jpg Students at Firelands High School use mock money to purchase breakfast based on income in a project by the FFA. Courtesy photo