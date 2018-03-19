POLICE REPORTS

• March 13 at 2:11 p.m.: Steven Rand, 33, of Ashtabula, was arrested on a warrant through the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court.

• March 16 at 7:30 a.m.: Que Freeman was charged with criminal trespass at Oberlin College.

• March 16 at 9:18 a.m.: An employee told police a drug abuse instrument was found in a dressing room at Oberlin Goodwill. It appeared to have been used to abuse crack cocaine, officers said.

• March 16 at 9:50 a.m.: A burglary was reported at an Oberlin College apartment.

• March 16 at 11:40 a.m.: Andrew Dillon was arrested on a warrant through Oberlin Municipal Court for failure to appear for arraignment. The original charge was driving under suspension.

• March 16 at 12:50 p.m.: A burglar wearing a ski mask reportedly entered a North Main Street home around 2:30 a.m.

• March 16 at 9:58 p.m.: Several bongs, a spice grinder, and containers with suspected marijuana were turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

• March 17 12:49 a.m.: Kasey Rickman was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• March 17 at 2:08 a.m.: Mykal Isom was arrested on a warrant through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office for receiving stolen property.

• March 18 at 7:25 a.m.: A door was discovered to have been forced open at First Church on North Main Street. Oberlin College security also reported damage to a Dodge Caravan in the Bosworth lot, which is believed to be related. A door at Carnegie Hall just west of First Church was also damaged.

