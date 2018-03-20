West Lorain Street water line project moves ahead

A final bid has been accepted for the West Lorain Street water main improvement project.

Oberlin city council approved a $97,173 deal with N&N Construction of Wakeman on March 19. It was the lowest of four bids received for the job.

The aging six-inch cast iron water main that links the east and west water towers has been on the city’s public works department’s agenda for replacement since June 2000.

In 2014, the city replaced about 2,700 feet from Main Street to Hollywood Street with a new 12-inch water main for $661,654.

The proposed work is a continuation of that 2014 project. The new 12-foot main will replace approximately 525 feet of the existing six-foot water main on West Lorain Street between Hollywood Street and North Prospect Street.

This section of six-foot cast iron line has been repaired three times in the last year.

Oberlin has had previous contracts with N&N Construction. In 2016, contractors installed approximately 2,150 feet of new eight-inch water main on East College Street from Oberlin Road to Orchard Street. In 2017, the company completed the Morgan Street repair project from Cedar Street to Pyle South Amherst Road.

