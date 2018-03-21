What’s for lunch?

Photos by Laurie Hamame and Jon Delozier | Oberlin News-Tribune
You may remember canned fruit drenched in syrup, a scoop of lukewarm mystery meat, or rectangular pizza slices on school lunch trays. Nowadays, the mid-day meal looks a little different. In 2012, the U.S. Department of Agriculture made sweeping changes to the breakfasts and lunches served in schools. Students are now offered healthier meals with more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. We’ve rounded up a few examples of what types of foods students across our newspapers’ coverage areas in Amherst, Oberlin, and Wellington might eat on any given day.
McCormick Middle School, Wellington
Chicken pot pie in a bread bowl, salad with croutons and dressing, carrots, grapes, and peaches.
Powers Elementary School, Amherst
Build-your-own pizza, watermelon, edamame, celery and cherry tomatoes, and chocolate milk.
Eastwood Elementary School, Oberlin
Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, pineapple, and milk.
Prospect Elementary School, Oberlin
Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, salad with dressing, apple, and milk.
Langston Middle School, Oberlin
Teriyaki chicken with rice, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, salad, apple, and milk.
Oberlin High School
Chili with cheese and crackers, carrots, broccoli, apple, and milk.
