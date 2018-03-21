OCS help residents find their green thumbs

Gardening may be the long-term solution to food insecurity, said Oberlin Community Services program coordinator Hannah Rosenberg.

The Build-a-Garden program provides free soil, seeds, raised beds, planters, and educational resources to residents who want to grow their own fresh produce. It helps those who are interested in increased access to healthy foods but might not have the resources, knowledge, or equipment to garden on their own.

Seeds have been donated by local garden stores and the soil is being provided by the city.

Another aspect of the program involves asking farms, organizations, and individuals who already have green thumbs to plant an extra row in their gardens. The produce grown there will be designated for food pantries.

“We’re sort of in a vibrant farming community and if we’re a pantry thinking of a long-term solution, we want people to learn to grow their own food,” Rosenberg said.

Fifty people have signed up so far. Her dream is to have enough volunteer support to assist the new gardeners every step of the way.

For more information on Build-a-Garden or to register, visit www.oberlincommunityservices.org/buildagarden.

