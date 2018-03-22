Ginger was grated, bacon was fried, and noodles were boiled by Prospect Elementary School students March 20 during a live cooking competition.

Six budding chefs had their culinary skills tested during Sodexo’s Future Chef Competition. The national initiative aims to get kids active in the kitchen while also encouraging them to make healthy food choices.

This year’s theme was Asian fusion. Third-, fourth-, and fifth-graders were tasked with creating an original recipe or finding one online and altering it slightly to make it their own.

Judges included Oberlin City Schools food services manager Cathy Tallman, Oberlin High School teacher Donna Shurr, and police chief Ryan Warfield.

They tasted samples of all six dishes and considered taste, originality, ease of preparation, healthy attributes, kid appeal, and plate presentation.

Using low sodium soy sauce, low sodium teriyaki sauce, brown rice, bok choy, fresh mushrooms, lean chicken, lean pork, rice noodles, tofu, garlic, or ginger earned the chefs up to three bonus points.

Fourth-grader Daniel Cochran wowed the judges with his honey garlic shrimp recipe. Third-grader Lydia Chambers snagged second place with her coconut frushi and fourth-grader Lydia Chambers took third with her honey ginger chicken lettuce wraps.

There was only a difference of one point between each of the three winners.

“I am so proud of all of them,” Tallman said. “They had the courage to try something new and out of their comfort range. All of them were a nervous wreck. The little chefs fought through that and finished their task at hand.”

Each student was given their own adult sous chef from the Lorain County Joint Vocational School to help prepare their recipes in the Langston Middle School kitchen.

Leo Dilloway, a fifth grade student, created his “beanie meanie” recipe for the judges. He said he was especially proud of his sweet and sour sauce.

“I have been cooking for a long time,” he said. “I help my mom cook all the time. We were browsing the Internet looking for a recipe and I decided to innovate it by adding black beans because I love beans.”

Students all were able to keep their own chef uniforms and were given a prize basket including an instant camera, a cast-iron wok, and cooking utensils.

Cochran will be considered to compete in a national future chef contest.

Laurie Hamame can be reached at 440-774-1611 or @HamameNews on Twitter.