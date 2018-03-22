LORAIN COUNTY JVS HONOR ROLL

The Lorain County JVS has announced its third quarter honor roll recognizing students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Honor students in the News-Tribune coverage area include:

Oberlin — Maxine Baggett-Redd, Amelia Bates, Matthias Bates, Angel Bishop, Jeremy Burnside, Gabriel Jackson, Phillip LeFebvre, Christian Leos, Gabrielle Newman, Maxwell Sherman, Meg Vayda, and Nikolas Vayda.

Firelands — Victoria Barnett, Erin Cox, Christopher Dennis, Dylan Fullgrabe, Rachael Henry, Asandra Larges, Bethany Leon, Tyler Miller, Cayla Riggs, Derric Rogala, Sydney Sexton, Julia Smith, Isaac Sultzer, Joy Vaughn, Brianna Whitmore, John Willis, and Jared Wray.