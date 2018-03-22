Oberlin students excel at National History Day

Twelve Oberlin High School students completed projects for History Day at Case Western Reserve University and defended their projects before a panel of judges on the theme “Conflict and Compromise in History.”

Lucy Cipinko, London Dejarnette, Madeline Hennessey, and Eva Phillips created a documentary entitled “International Conflict and Individual Compromise: A Personal Narrative of Japanese Internment.”

Receiving the third place trophy, the project will advance to National History Day’s state level competition April 21 at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio.

Their entry also took home the Oberlin Heritage Center’s Hubbard Prize at the National History Day Ohio District 3 contest. This award was created by OHC members Gail and Ned Hubbard of Centreville to recognize student historians who live in Lorain County and present an outstanding paper, documentary, or website project.

Oberlin High School sophomores Asher Cipinko and Ewan Inglis won first prize recognition for their website entitled “Bound to Respect: Conflict and Compromise in the Oberlin Wellington Rescue,” which traced the historic rescue of fugitive slave John Price. Cipinko and Inglis will also move on to Ohio State History Day.

Sophomores Leah Bratton, Noelle Ignagni, and Rosy Turner represented Oberlin High School with an exhibit called “Women in the Workplace: Working Women During World War II.”

Greta Arbogast, Emma Kim, and Darla Martz created a website called “Women Graduates of Oberlin College at the Forefront of Coeducation,” which also received very positive reviews from the judges.

OHS teacher and History Day advisor Donna Shurr accompanied the students to the competition in Cleveland.

Oberlin High School students pose at Case Western University during National History Day competition. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/03/web1_IMG_1979.jpg Oberlin High School students pose at Case Western University during National History Day competition. Courtesy photo