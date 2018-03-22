Students apply Rotary’s four-way test

Asher Cipinko and Emma Kim represented Oberlin High School at the Oberlin Rotary Four-Way Test Speech Contest.

Each year, OHS students are invited to apply the test to an important issue in our everyday relationships and present it in speech form. It asks the following four questions:

• Is it the truth?

• Is it fair to all concerned?

• Will it build good will and better friendships?

• Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

Cipinko, a sophomore, received fourth place for his examination of gun control laws.

Kim, also a sophomore, prepared a personal reflection on her decision to study abroad in eighth grade and reflect on the value of doing this again in the future. She earned third place and a check for $75.