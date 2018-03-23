Dressing for success at the JVS

Business professionals know how important first impressions can be. Now junior and senior marketing students at the Lorain County JVS are dressing for success.

They received new suits from K&G Fashion, thanks to a contribution from the Lorain County JVS Educational Foundation.

“My students compete at numerous competitions throughout the year, and it occurred to me that they weren’t exactly dressed for the part. I wanted to see if there was a way to change that,” said teacher Katie Street.

She wrote a grant application to the foundation explaining how her students learn about the importance of dressing professionally — and how some can’t afford appropriate workplace outfits.

The grant was overwhelmingly approved. Each student was given $100 toward their suit purchase and there was enough money left that everyone was able to purchase a new pair of dress shoes as well.

“This means a lot because a many of our families don’t make enough to be able to afford something this professional,” said senior Sydney Sexton. “This will have a lasting impact on all of us and having something this nice to wear to graduation is absolutely amazing.”

Senior Jacob Kuzak shared what the experience of shopping for business attire was like. “It was really fun and exciting. It was nice to get my own suit and it means a lot to me that the JVS Educational Foundation approved this grant for us,” he said. “I really appreciate this to the fullest. I know that I will get a lot of use out of this suit. I plan to wear it to my graduation as well as to future job interviews.”

Senior marketing and management students include (back row) Jacob Honaker, Nicolas Hoon, Alan Johnson, Jacob Kuzak, (front row) Sydney Sexton, Chelsea Wojtylo, Grace McClintock, and Tyria Dower.