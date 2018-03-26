Harrell named president of Washington college

Oberlin native Ivan Harrell II has been chosen as the new president of Tacoma Community College in Washington state.

One of three finalists for the job, he was chosen unanimously by the TCC board of trustees and on March 21 was officially appointed the institution’s 11th president.

The son of Ivan and Sonya Yarber Harrell, he is a 1994 graduate of Oberlin High School. At OHS, Harrell was a member of the marching band, was prom king, and as president of the student council earned the right to speak at commencement.

While finalists for the TCC presidency demonstrated “a commitment to the community college mission and the importance of diversity and inclusion,” Harrell stood out, and showed “intellect, integrity, and passion, and we believe he will lead us well,” said Bob Ryan, chairman of the college board.

A May 1 start date has been announced.

Harrell currently serves as executive vice president of academic and student affairs at Georgia Piedmont Technical College, where he helped manage an $18 million budget and oversee more than 300 faculty and staff.

He previously served as vice president of success at Lone Star College and as dean of student services at Anne Arundel Community College.

Harrell holds a doctorate in philosophy from Florida State University, a master’s degree in education from Vanderbilt University, and a bachelor of arts degree from Wittenberg University.

His career started with a high school science teaching job at the DeKalb County Schools in Georgia.