POLICE REPORTS

• March 19 at 3:08 p.m.: A bong, wooden ashtray, metallic grinder, lighter, and other suspected drug paraphernalia were turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

• March 21 at 12:55 p.m.: Danielle O’Neal, 32, of Oberlin, was served a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• March 21 at 7 p.m.: Drevon Hairston, 18, of Oberlin, was charged with criminal mischief. He was allegedly among a group of four people — three others were reportedly juveniles — accused of spray painting the door of a Groveland Street residence.

• March 23 at 12:08 p.m.: A woman told police she suspects she was caught up in an online scam involving checks.

• March 23 at 12:57 p.m.: Police investigated an incident at Oberlin High School in which a female was apparently struck by an ex-boyfriend.

• March 23 at 4:16 p.m.: Dominic Taylor was charged with possession of marijuana. He was also wanted on a warrant through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court on an original charge of burglary.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.