Pay raise for Oberlin police

A 2.5 percent pay increase for Oberlin police sergeants and patrol officers was approved by city council in March.

The increase is part of a three-year contract review and is consistent with the city’s pay raises for most other employees, said city manager Rob Hillard.

The agreement’s terms were backdated to Jan. 1 of this year and will continue through the end of 2020.

The negotiated terms also provide for multiple health insurance plans and cost structures to be selected annually by employees during enrollment periods.

Minor changes to the agreement include:

• Employees are not required to reimburse Oberlin for the minimum payment they receive from the courts for jury duty service. This reduces administrative cost for the city.

• All disciplinary action involving suspensions will now be considered in determining future discipline.

• Officers with a bachelor’s degree will get an annual compensation raise from $600 to $700 and those with a master’s degree will see annual compensation increase from $700 to $800.

• Officer-in-charge pay for patrol officers increased from $2.50 to $2.75 per hour.

• Payments for meals during certain training sessions when meals are not otherwise provided will now be consistent with meal allowances paid to other city employees.

