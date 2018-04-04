Spring brush collection dates announced

City workers will collect brush from Oberlin residents from Monday, April 16 through Pride Day weekend, which is May 19 and 20.

Brush needs to be cut to lengths no longer than six feet and be neatly stacked in the same direction at the curb. Limbs larger than six inches in diameter cannot be put out for collection.

Brush must be free of wire, metal, stone, nails, rope, and other foreign materials.

Japanese knotwood (which looks like bamboo), stumps, brush with root balls, unstacked brush, grape vines, rose bushes, and non-woody yard waste won’t be picked up by the city.

Brush resulting from tree removal or major trimming projects is the responsibility of the property owner. The city reserves the right not to collect excessive amounts.

Recovery of these organic materials helps keep excess nutrients out of the Oberlin watershed, reduce the potential for algae growth, and ensure higher-quality aquatic habitat.