Earth Week holds plenty of opportunities

Earth Week will run from Monday, April 16 to Sunday, April 22, and Oberlin has a slew of ways you can celebrate:

• Swap out three or more plastic bags for a free reusable bag from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 18 and Friday, April 20 at Oberlin IGA.

• Support your local paper retriever bin with all your mixed papers, broken-down cardboard, and shredded paper in a clear plastic bag.

• Drop off used toothbrushes, toothpaste tubes, floss containers, and packaging from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Oberlin city hall, 85 South Main St.

• Drop off light bulbs and CFL bulbs at city hall.

• Donate your old eyeglasses to the Lions Recycle for Sight box at the Oberlin Public Library.

• Drop off outdated medication at the Oberlin police station. A bin is located in the lobby.

• Drop off household hazardous waste, e-scrap, rechargeable batteries, tires, and more at the Elyria Collection Center, 540 South Abbe Rd.