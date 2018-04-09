Oberlin grad indicted on murder counts

Orion Krause faces four counts of first-degree murder.

The 23-year-old Oberlin College graduate was indicted March 29 by a Middlesex Superior Court grand jury, accused of fatally beating his mother, grandparents, and their caretaker to death at a home in Groton, Mass.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office said Krause will be arraigned in Superior Court on Wednesday.

He entered a not guilty plea at his earlier arraignment in district court and has been held without bail ever since.

Krause, a drummer, studied jazz at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and was a member of the graduating Class of 2017 last May.

Just months later, he was found by Groton officers at a house near the crime scene, naked and covered in mud and cuts, according to police reports. “I killed my family with a baseball bat,” he allegedly told them, and started to sing quietly. “I freed them.”

The victims appeared to have died of blunt force trauma. They were identified as Elizabeth Krause, 60, F. Danby Lackey III, 89, and Elizabeth Lackey, 85. Bertha Mae Parker, 68, a caretaker for the Lackeys, was found dead outside in a flower bed.

A judge found Krause competent to stand trial for the killings last September after undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

“The nature of this crime is horrific and the grief of family and friends immeasurable. And yet Orion is one of our own,” Oberlin College president Carmen Ambar and Conservatory dean Andrea Kalyn wrote in an email that went out across campus after news of the event.

